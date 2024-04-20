Apple Removes Whatsapp & Threads From App Store In China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Apple has removed WhatsApp and Threads from the country's AppStore after the Chinese government ordered it for national securityreasons, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

In a statement, Apple said: "The Chinese CyberspaceAdministration has ordered the removal of these programs from theChinese online store for national security reasons. Even if wedisagree with the laws of the countries in which we operate, we areobliged to comply with them."

The removal of the application may be related to a law passed inChina in 2023, which requires applications operating in the countryto register with the country's regulatory authority. Last August,Chinese authorities urged developers to comply with this rule bythe end of March 2024, otherwise applications will stop working inthe country.