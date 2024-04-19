Bengaluru Rains: Light Showers Bring Relief To City Amid Heat Wave Conditions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Moderate rainfall brought relief to Bengaluru on Friday evening after nearly five months of dry weather. The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds for several parts of Karnataka till April 23.

Reports indicate that the rainy spell will last a few days, giving people in the city a short respite from the sweltering heat. The southern state has been facing heatwave conditions in recent days weather department has also predicted heatwave conditions in Odisha and West Bengal until April 21 and in Jharkhand for the next two days.“Heat wave to severe heat wave spell likely to continue over east India till April 23 and heat wave spell over parts of south peninsular India on April 19. Thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over northeast India between April 19 and April 22. Rainfall spell with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over northwest India on April 19 and 20 and a fresh spell on April 22 and 23,” read a bulletin from the IMD on Friday afternoon.



