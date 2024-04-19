Harsh Chhaya Aka Papaji Is Back To Reclaim His Power In 'Undekhi' Season 3

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) The makers of 'Undekhi' starring Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, and Ankur Rathee unveiled the trailer for Season 3 on Friday, in which 'Papa Ji' delves deeper into the realm of darkness and deception.

The show features Harsh as Papa ji, Dibyendu as DSP Barun Ghosh, Surya as Rinku Atwal, and Ankur as Daman.

This trailer takes viewers on a massive ride of emotions and thrill as the story progresses spine-chilling bloodshed. As the Atwal family unleashes chaos, grappling with family politics and confronting their concealed past becomes a massive challenge.

Thrilling encounters, a battle for ultimate supremacy, and long-buried mysteries resurfacing to haunt them, this season promises to showcase an electrifying fight for power amidst a relentless force of revenge.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote: "Papaji is back and so is his past! As he fights to reclaim his power, new predators emerge from the shadows. With every ally turned adversary, kiski hogi jeet? After two successful seasons, the popular hindi web series, Undekhi, is back! Get ready for the new season of the thriller web series, Undekhi S3, streaming on 10th May, only on Sony LIV."

Talking about the series, Harsh said: "Returning to 'Undekhi' for its third season isn't just about witnessing Papaji and the Atwal family reclaiming power; it's about delving deeper into the characters that have captivated fans for so long."

He added: "Season 3 has added a new layer of excitement, so get ready to uncover hidden depths you never knew existed. The characters go through a rollercoaster of emotions as they navigate in a world where morality is blurred and loyalties are ever-shifting. The show will challenge your perceptions, unravel mysteries, and undoubtedly leave a lasting, shocking impact."

Produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Banijay Asia, and directed by Ashish R Shukla, 'Undekhi 3' also features Anchal Singh, Ayn Zoya, Varun Badola and Shivangi Singh in pivotal roles.

'Undekhi 3' will stream from May 10 on Sony LIV.