Shakti Anand Shot Cart-Pushing Sequence In One Take For 'Kundali Bhagya'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actor Shakti Anand has opened up on shooting an action sequence in one-take for the show 'Kundali Bhagya', calling it a satisfying experience.

In the recent episodes, the viewers got to watch how Preeta (Shraddha Arya) is trying to save Kavya (Mrinal Navell) from Varun (Ashish Trivedi) by exposing his truth of already being married in front of everyone.

However, one thing leads to another, and Rajveer ends up getting shot by a bullet, and Papa Karan rushes him to the hospital in a handcart.

At the wedding, as a couple of goons try to harm Karan (Shakti) and Preeta, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) ends up saving them by taking the bullet himself and getting stabbed by one of the goons.

In order to save Rajveer, Karan along with Preeta and Palki rush to the hospital, but unfortunately, their car breaks down, which leads to Karan without further ado, carrying Rajveer on a handcart.

While Karan is heartbroken and is trying his best to save his son, shooting for the same sequence was not very easy, as Shakti had to push the cart with Paras lying on it. Shakti not only nailed the sequence but also shot the scene in one go.

Shakti said: "I believe in giving 100 per cent to whatever I do, be it in my personal life or profession. Recently, I shot for a scene where I had to push a handcart with Paras lying on top of it as he was shot by a couple of goons at a wedding function. It was very much a father-son moment, and the whole family came together."

"The cart was not only very heavy, it was even more challenging as I had to push it for quite a while. However, after discussing it with my creative team and other co-stars, I felt confident that I could do it without any support. And I did and it got okayed in just one take. As an actor, it's a great feeling when you manage to pull off a difficult scene in one go. It was a truly satisfying experience," he added.

'Kundali Bhagya' airs at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.