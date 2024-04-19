US Visa For Swiss, Slovak, Slovenia Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





US VISA FOR SWISS CITIZENS

Swiss nationals have the option to request an ESTA, also known as the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, under the Visa Waiver Program. Swiss nationals with an approved ESTA are allowed to travel to the US for a maximum of 90 days for reasons such as tourism, business, transit, medical treatment, or short-term studies. ESTA was founded in 2009 in order to handle information from tourists who arrived in the United States via the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The data is utilized to evaluate if a visitor presents a security or immigration threat to the United States. If your stay in the United States exceeds 90 days, you must request a B1 business or B2 tourist visa. Swiss citizens can use an ESTA granted for numerous travels to the United States. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new permit. Swiss citizens wishing to apply for ESTA must meet the required ESTA requirements. Since the US ESTA is linked directly to the passport, Swiss travelers do not need any additional documents to apply. The US ESTA application form is 100% online.

Requirements of US Visa for Swiss Citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for ESTA US Visa.

Clear digital photos taken as recently as possible.

A valid email address, to receive the ESTA US Visa in their inbox.

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the ESTA US Visa.

A complete scan of the information page on the passport will need to be uploaded. Certificate of Health.

US VISA FOR SLOVAK CITIZENS

America's mountains and forests contribute to its status as a top destination for tourists due to its beauty and appeal. In 2008, Slovakia became a part of the Visa Waiver Program, enabling its citizens to request an ESTA instead of a US visa. Established in 2009, ESTA's purpose is to handle information from passengers participating in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) upon entering the United States. This information is utilized to assess if a visitor to the United States poses a security or immigration threat. Slovak citizens holding a valid ESTA are allowed to travel to the United States for a period of 90 days for purposes such as tourism, business, transit, medical treatment, or short-term study. If you plan to remain in the United States for over 90 days, you need to request either a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Slovak citizens can visit the United States multiple times with an approved ESTA. An approved ESTA lasts two years or until the expiry date of your passport. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new permit. The ESTA application form is quite short and can usually be completed in less than 20 minutes, while the US visa application form is considerably longer.

US VISA FOR SLOVENIA CITIZENS

Slovenia entered the Visa Waiver Program in 1997. The ESTA was established in 2009 to manage information for Visa Waiver Program-eligible visitors to the United States. This data is used to determine whether a visitor poses a security or immigration risk to the United States. As a result, Slovenian citizens can now enter the United States via ESTA rather than obtaining a US visa, which is a more time-consuming and complicated process. Slovenian citizens with an approved ESTA can travel to the United States for up to 90 days for vacation, business, transportation, medical treatment, or short-term study. However, if you plan to stay in the United States for more than 90 days, you must apply for a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Slovenian citizens can use an approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new authorization. Slovenian citizens wishing to apply for ESTA must meet the necessary ESTA requirements. The ESTA application process is completed digitally, and the applicant does not need to attend an interview at the US Embassy as is the case when applying for a US visa. Filling out an ESTA application form takes no more than 20 minutes. After submitting you will normally receive a reply within 24 hours.

HOW TO APPLY US VISA

Here are some steps to apply for a US visa online:



Additionally, select Create a new application.

Choose whether you want a group visa or an individual visa.

After carefully reading the terms & conditions, click Next.

Fill out the form and upload your passport to apply for a US visa online.

Upload the supporting papers you need.

Pay the processing fee for your visa. Finally, your online US visa application is finished. Please wait while we confirm your visa.

Eligibility Criteria for US Visa



The applicant must have a passport that is valid for a period of at least 6 months from the period of entering the United States.

The applicant must not have any prior criminal cases or any ongoing cases against them.

The applicant will need to have a letter of acceptance from any university in which they wish to study or a letter of confirmation from an employer if the visit is of a business nature.

Applicants must have return tickets to show they intend on leaving the United States according to the dates they have mentioned and validate the duration of stay.

Applicants should show strong ties to resident country to offset chances of illegal immigration. Dependents or spouses traveling with the applicants will need to have separate visa applications.