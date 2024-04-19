Turkey Visa Application Process For South African, Libya Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





TOURIST VISA APPLICATION FOR TURKEY

Turkey shares borders with both Western Asia and Europe. Attractions for tourists consist of lovely beach areas, national parks, ancient mosques, and visually pleasing cities. Tourists must acquire a visa to travel into the country. In order to travel to Turkey for tourism purposes, the majority of foreigners need to secure a tourist visa beforehand. The Turkey Tourist eVisa is available to citizens of most countries. It is known as a visa for short-term stays. Individuals from more than 100 countries are eligible to request an electronic visa for Turkey. An electronic visa grants permission for entry into Turkey and enables travel across the nation. This can be accessed by providing the necessary information and completing the required online payments. You can stay in Turkey for a maximum of 30 days with this visa. You are not allowed to engage in any paid activities while you are there. An E-Visa is required to obtain this visa. Travelers can get their tourist visa granted in as little as 24 hours by filling out a simple online form with their personal information and passport information.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR TURKEY TOURIST VISA



A valid passport whose validity will exceed the duration of the visa you apply for by six months.

Passport size photos

To get the Turkey e-Visa, travelers also need an email address to receive notifications and the approved permit.

An email address to receive the approved Turkey visa in your Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the visa fee online.

Turkey Visa Application Process

Non-citizens of visa-exempt countries must get a visa to enter Turkey if they are foreign visitors. Still, eligible individuals can now submit their application for a Turkey e-Visa via the internet, granting them a maximum stay of three months in the country. The Turkey e-Visa is an official document granted by the government which permits entry to Turkey for citizens of specific countries. It can be acquired by submitting an application online or going to a border crossing. The e-Visa will take the place of the old“sticker visa” and“stamp-type” visas. It is utilized in various areas such as transportation, tourism, and commerce. The duration of the e-Visa validity depends on the traveler's nationality, offering choices of a 30, 60, or 90-day single or multiple entry visa. All entries must be submitted within 180 days. To complete their Turkey e-Visa application, all eligible travelers must have an internet connection. In Turkey, there are four types of visas: tourist visas, business visas, student visas, and work visas. Determine the type of visa required for your trip. However, to apply for the Turkey e-Visa, the traveler can simply fill in the online form which takes only a few minutes. Please note that it may take 24 hours for the system to process your Turkish e-Visa applications.

Turkey Visa Application Process



Check what type of Turkish visa you need to apply for.

Find out when is the right time to apply.

Check where to submit your Turkey visa application.

Collect the required documents. Submit the application Wait for processing.

Requirements for Turkey Visa



Have a passport valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay in Turkey.

A valid email address to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey e-Visa fees.

Turkey Visa for South African Citizens

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated the eVisa program in 2013. The Turkish government is currently granting electronic visas to citizens from more than 100 countries, including South Africa. South Africans can now get a visa for Turkey without visiting the Turkish embassy as Turkey is a well-liked tourist spot. Instead of applying in person, they have the option to apply online for faster processing of their e-visas. South Africans who are preparing for a journey to Turkey have the option to obtain an e-visa ahead of time through the internet. Turkish e-visa is necessary for South African citizens when traveling to Turkey for tourism, business, transit, or medical purposes. The Turkey e-Visa is a multiple entry visa that allows South Africans to stay in Turkey for 30 days. The Turkey e-Visa is valid for a total of 180 days from the date of issue. It allows South African visitors multiple entries into Türkiye, with each journey lasting up to 90 days. This Turkey e-Visa has been launched to allow visitors to easily obtain their visas online. The process is faster and more convenient than applying for a traditional visa. This can be done in minutes from your home or office without having to visit the local Turkish Embassy or Consulate.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SOUTH AFRICA



Passport – getting a South African passport is quite easy these days, so you should be able to get one fast. Make sure that it is valid for at least 6 months from the date you plan to enter this country.

Email address – your Turkey e-Visa will be linked to your passport electronically, but you still need a copy to show at the immigration office in Turkey. Make sure that you provide a valid address. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Turkey Visa Types

A Turkey Visa permits entry into Turkey with a specific duration for staying. It allows you to engage in a range of activities, such as education and employment, based on the visa you possess. Some visas grant the opportunity to apply for a Turkish residency permit and live in Turkey for a minimum of one year. People who fulfill the requirements must request a Turkey e-Visa prior to their arrival in the nation. Introduced in 2013, the Turkey online e-Visa permits single or multiple entries for 30 or 90 days, depending on the passport holder's nationality. Turkey e-Visas usually have a validity period of 180 days starting from the date they are issued. The Turkish e-Visa, which replaced the previous“sticker visa,” was designed to expedite the visa application process, saving tourists time when applying for a visa and entering the country. Travellers wishing to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, should apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Applicants from Turkey e-Visa approved nations must fill out an online eVisa application form with personal information and passport information in order to visit the country for tourist, business, or transit purposes.

Turkey Tourist Visa

Individuals holding a Turkish Tourist Visa are permitted to enter Turkey for tourism-related purposes such as sightseeing, vacations, visiting friends or family, and so on. The visa is only valid for a set period of time, which is limited to 90 days.

Turkey Student Visa

If you're interested in studying in Turkey, you can request a Turkey Student Visa, granting you a temporary stay. People who are interested in doing an internship, enrolling in a course, or studying at a school or university in Turkey are eligible to apply for this visa. After enrolling at a Turkish educational institution and providing a letter from your university or school, you are eligible to request a Student Visa. In order to get a residency, permit in Turkey, you need to report to the Foreigner's Branch of the local police department within 30 days of your arrival.

Turkey Work Visa

A Turkey Work Visa allows you to move to Turkey to work. Foreigners are not permitted to work in Turkey unless they have a work visa and a work permit. You must apply for a Work Visa in Turkey two months before your trip. Send the document to Turkey's Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS), which will publish an updated list of these documents on its website in 90 days.

Turkey Transit Visa

A Turkey Transit Visa allows you to travel from one country to another via Turkey. If you intend to utilize Turkey as a transit country to your final destination and must pass through immigration or stay in Turkey overnight, you may need a visa.

TURKEY VISA FOR LIBYA CITIZENS

Tourists must secure a visit visa before traveling to Libya, as it is not included in the list of countries exempt from visa requirements. People from more than 100 nations are eligible to request a Turkish visa through an online process, with a duration of 180 days starting from the arrival date. In Libya, it is also possible to acquire a Turkish e-visa. The online Turkey visa, known as the Turkish e-Visa, permits foreign travelers to enter Turkey. A tourist visa permits citizens of Libya to travel to Turkey for a single visit and remain for a maximum of 30 days. The e-Visa for Turkey, also known as the online visa for Turkey, is a new travel document that has replaced the traditional“sticker visa.” It was introduced to expedite the visa application process, allowing travelers to save time when applying for and entering the country. Those wishing to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, must apply through a Turkish embassy or consulate. This Turkey e-Visa was created to make it easier for travellers to obtain visas online. The Turkey visa for Libya consists of a simple online application form that can be completed in a matter of minutes. Libyans can apply for a Turkish e-visa from anywhere in Libya that has an internet connection.

TURKISH VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF LIBYA



A passport valid for at least 150 days after the date of arrival in Turkey

A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the Turkish visa fees.