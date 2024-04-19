Azerbaijani Parliament Discusses Expanding Audit Inspections Of Accounting Chamber

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



In order to increase the number and scope of audits conducted bythe Accounting Chamber, there is a need to take additional measuresand increase resources in a number of directions.

The Chairman of the Economic Policy, Industry, andEntrepreneurship Committee of the Milli Majlis, Tahir Mirkishili,said this during the discussion of the report on the activities ofthe Accounts Chamber in 2023 at today's session of theparliament.

"Shortening the average duration of control measures, expandingthe application of the electronic accounting system in statebodies, creating a single electronic database of state financialinformation, switching to an electronic budget system, andidentifying risks based on artificial intelligence can allow us toachieve this goal. Otherwise, there will be a need for classicalmeasures such as increasing the number of staff units in theChamber", said T. Mirkishili.

In general, the Accounting Chamber implemented 91.7% of theoperational plan for 2023 . This means an increase of 10.4%compared to the previous year.

The Deputy considers it acceptable within the existingpossibilities to conduct an audit of 95.4% of state budget revenuesand 77.6% of expenses by the Chamber:

"In the reporting year, we consider the expansion of themonitoring activities by the Chamber and the increase in thefollow-up of the given suggestions worthy of praise. In general, wethink that the repetition of the deficiencies discovered duringcontrol measures every year makes it important to follow up on allthe suggestions given in order to avoid these situations. For this,certain educational tools are also used; we consider it importantto use them," he said.

T. Mirkishili added that the report provided extensiveinformation on the assessment of the government-based SustainableDevelopment Goals implemented by the Chamber for the first time,the audit of consolidated financial statements, and the evaluationof the efficiency of investment activity.

"We consider the Chamber's activity in these directionsacceptable," he added.