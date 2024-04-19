Neha Harsora's Wedding Look In 'Udne Ki Aasha' Akin To Priyanka's In 'Raat Ke Dhai Baje'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actress Neha Harsora, who portrays Sailee in 'Udne Ki Aasha', is donning a nauvari saree for her wedding sequence in the show, reminiscent of global star Priyanka Chopra from the song 'Raat Ke Dhai Baje'.

The makers recently dropped an intriguing promo, offering glimpses of Sachin (played by Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee's wedding, which takes place under complex circumstances.

The wedding of Sachin and Sailee is going to be a simple Maharashtrian affair, filled with immense drama and twists and turns.

Talking about the sequence, Neha shared: "With the upcoming wedding track in the show, the audience will witness high-voltage drama. Major twists and turns are set to unfold in the lives of Sachin and Sailee. This is my first time I am essaying the character of a Marathi mulgi, and I enjoyed portraying a Maharashtrian bride."

The actress continued, "Sailee's wedding look offers a reminiscent glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's wedding look from the song 'Raat Ke Dhai Baje' in the movie 'Kaminey', taking us back in time. Both Priyanka and Sailee are adorned in nauvari sarees, embracing Marathi culture."

"I enjoyed performing the Maharashtrian rituals and also received knowledge about the rituals. Stay tuned to witness the unfolding drama in the lives of Sachin and Sailee and how they navigate through unforeseen challenges," Neha added.

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, 'Udne Ki Aasha' airs on Star Plus at 9 p.m.