Israeli Launches Missile Attack On Iran Media Reports

(MENAFN- NewsIn) April 19 (Reuters) – Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, ABC News reported late on Thursday, citing a U.S. official, days after Iran launched a drone strike on Israel in response to an attack at the Iranian embassy in Syria.

Iran's Fars news agency said an explosion was heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isfahan but the cause was not immediately known. Several Iranian nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, centerpiece of Iran's uranium enrichment program.

For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here

ADVERTISEMENT

Several flights were diverted over Iranian airspace, CNN reported.

Over the weekend, Iran launched hundreds of drones, opens new tab and missiles in a retaliatory strike after a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria.

Most of the drones and missiles were downed before reaching Israeli territory.

Iran told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that Israel“must be compelled to stop any further military adventurism against our interests” as the U.N. secretary-general warned that the Middle East was in a“moment of maximum peril.”

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates from around the world