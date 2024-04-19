Qatar Participates In MENAP, Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance participated in the meeting of finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of regional financial institutions in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) region, on the sidelines of its participation in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) held between 15-20 April, 2024 in Washington DC, USA.

The meeting discussed the main strategic issues and economic growth in the region, in addition to future prospects and fiscal policy requirements to combat inflation.

Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, and his accompanying delegation participated in the meeting, which was chaired by Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF.

Minister of Finance, and President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, also witnessed the signing of a work agreement between the State of Qatar, represented by the Education Above All Foundation, and the World Bank Group, in Washington DC, in the United States of America. The two parties concluded a mutually beneficial agreement with the aim of enhancing joint cooperation and advisory services.

During the meeting, he referred to the efforts that the State of Qatar is seeking to ensure financial sustainability through financial policies that increase savings while achieving justice for current and future generations alike.

H E said:“Among the important steps that we have taken to continue improving our economic performance is the recent launch of the Third National Development Strategy, which provides ambitious targets for promoting economic diversification as we strive to achieve the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

During the meeting, they reviewed regional and international challenges and risks of high rates of inflation and food insecurity while stressing the importance of continuing efforts to adapt to the current financial and economic developments.

The meeting, is part of the annual Spring meetings of the two international financial institutions to discuss the most important economic developments and challenges.