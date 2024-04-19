IMC Achieves ACGME-I Accreditation for its Internal Medicine Residency Program.

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) The International Medical Center (IMC) has obtained academic accreditation for its internal medicine residency program from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education International (ACGME-I), an internationally recognized body renowned for its commitment to improving the quality of training and maintaining the highest standards in residency training programs for internal medicine. This accreditation underscores IMC's dedication to providing excellence in medical education and training.

With this accreditation, IMC emerges as the first and only hospital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to achieve such recognition. This milestone establishes IMC as a globally acknowledged and distinguished training hospital for internal medicine residency programs.

The ACGME-I accreditation serves as a testament to IMC's unwavering commitment to providing high-quality medical training. It highlights IMC's capability to attract highly qualified faculty members and gain recognition from international medical bodies. Furthermore, it opens doors for residents to pursue fellowships in the United States to complete subspecialty training.

The exceptional advantages will undoubtedly motivate resident physicians to select the International Medical Center for their training.

It is noteworthy that the International Medical Center had previously obtained ACGME-I institutional accreditation, establishing itself as the first multi-specialty private hospital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to achieve this distinction.





