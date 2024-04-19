(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Astrotourism is gaining popularity in Brazil with the establishment of the first "dark sky park" in Latin America.



Located in the Desengano State Park , this remote village in Rio de Janeiro has minimal light pollution, allowing visitors to witness the breathtaking beauty of the night sky.



The park's preserved Atlantic forest and mountainous surroundings contribute to its low light pollution, providing a clear view of approximately 3,000 stars annually, a stark contrast to the mere 200 visible in cities like Rio and São Paulo.



The park's headquarters in Santa Maria Madalena offer public night observation sessions, where visitors can explore constellations and distant stars with the help of astronomer Daniel Mello and his team.







The "Astrotourism in Brazilian Parks" project, led by Mello and a group of specialists, aims to promote research and scientific outreach in the field of astrotourism.



Young enthusiasts like 22-year-old biologist Pedro Froes are delighted to escape the urban environment and experience the wonders of the night sky.



Light pollution not only affects stargazing but also disrupts ecosystems and biological functions.



The recognition of Desengano State Park as a dark sky park by the International Dark Sky Association (IDA) highlights the importance of preserving dark skies.



As the only recognized site in Latin America apart from Chile's Elqui Valley, Brazil's growing popularity as a tourist destination makes it an ideal location for expanding astrotourism.



The village of Santa Maria Madalena, with its population of 10,000, has already witnessed positive changes due to the influx of astrotourists.



The local community, traditionally engaged in farming and public administration, is embracing ecotourism as a new source of income.

Brazil's First Dark Sky Park: Uncovering the Secrets of the Night Sky

Besides observation sessions, initiatives such as astronomy and gastronomy gatherings and a Star Festival organized by the municipality and local businesses are emerging.



To maintain its dark sky park status, Desengano State Park must promote environmental education and adopt low-impact lighting.



Preserving dark skies not only benefits the economy but also maintains ecological balance.



Mello sees the recognition of Desengano State Park as a stepping stone for other Brazilian parks, like Chapada dos Veadeiros, to obtain IDA certification and develop astrotourism.



The ultimate goal is to reconnect people with the awe-inspiring beauty of the starry sky and the wonders of nature.

MENAFN19042024007421016031ID1108114025