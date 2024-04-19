Bigboc Building Elements To Install 625 KW Rooftop Solar Power Project At Wada, Maharashtra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Surat, 18 April 2024: Bigbloc Building Elements Pvt Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary of BigBloc Construction Ltd, one of the largest manufacturers of Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Blocks, Bricks, and Panels in India is planning to install a rooftop solar power project of 625 Kilo Watts (KW) at is Wada Plant in Palghar, Maharashtra. Company will be investing around Rs. 2.5 crore in this initiative that underscores companyâ€TMs commitment to environmental stewardship and renewable energy solutions with a commitment towards keeping the carbon footprints to the lowest possible.



Company has also successfully commissioned a 450 KW rooftop solar power plant at its Umargam unit, Gujarat and in the process of setting up another rooftop solar plant in the Kapadvanj unit. Company will be able to replace approximately 33% of its power requirement at its plant with renewable green energy - solar power.



Mr. Narayan Saboo, Chairman & Managing Director, Bigbloc Construction Ltd said â€œThe company's vision includes transitioning its operations to carbon neutrality in the medium to long term and mitigating its environmental footprint. Installing rooftop solar panels is a crucial step towards achieving self-sustainability and fostering an eco-friendly organizational ethos, leading to substantial reductions in CO2 emissions. Along with our vision to introduce environmentally friendly and sustainable building solutions for Construction and Infrastructure Industry, we aspire to implement rooftop solar power systems across all our plants, furthering our commitment to environmental stewardship.â€



Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed company in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Block Space. Companyâ€TMs manufacturing plants are located in Umargaon (Vapi) and Kapadvanj (Ahmedabad) in Gujarat and Wada (Palghar) in Maharashtra. It is among very few company in AAC industry to generate carbon credits.



Recently Bigbloc Building Elements Pvt Ltd has received an eligibility certificate for a subsidy of Rs. 27.14 crore under package scheme of incentives - 2019, Government of Maharashtra in relation to completion of the Phase I of the companyâ€TMs AAC blocks project at Wada in Palghar, Maharashtra. Bigbloc Building Elements Pvt Ltd at its Wada facility completed the first phase of 2.5 lakh cubic meters per annum capacity of the AAC block in April 2023. In Phase 2, company aims to double the production capacity of Wada plant to 5 lakh cubic meter per annum of AAC blocks from existing 2.5 lakh cubic meter per annum. Phase 2 subsidy will be separate and over and above this subsidy.



Earlier in April 2024, SIAM Cement BigBloc Construction Technologies Pvt Ltd (Subsidiary of BigBloc Construction Ltd), a joint venture between Gujarat based BigBloc Construction Ltd and Thailandâ€TMs SCG International India Pvt Ltd commenced production at companyâ€TMs 2.5 lakh cubic meter per annum Greenfield project in Kheda district near Ahmedabad (Gujarat). The joint venture company will manufacture AAC Blocks and ALC panels at the facility and will market its products under the brand name â€ ̃ZMARTBUILD WALL by Nxtblocâ€TM. BigBloc Construction holds 52% in the joint venture company while 48% with SCG.



Post completion of all ongoing expansion, the companyâ€TMs total capacities will increase to 13.75 lakhs cubic meter per annum making the company one of the largest players in the country. The company also expects to generate around 2.75 lakh carbon credit every year post the expansion.



BigBloc Construction Limited is Indiaâ€TMs leading AAC block manufacturing company. The Company markets its products under the brand name 'NXTBLOC'. The company has executed over 2,000 projects so far and has another 1,500 plus in the pipeline. The companyâ€TMs clients include Lodha, Adani Realty, IndiaBulls Real Estate, Prestige, Piramal, Oberoi Realty, Shirke Group, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Raheja, PSP Projects, L&T, and Sunteck, Sethia Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Dosti Group, Purvankara Ltd among others. Green and non-toxic building construction material, AAC blocks are lightweight, soundproof, and fire resistant, offer superior build quality, eco-friendly and economical too compared to traditional bricks.





