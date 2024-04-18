Fayq Al Shahania Wins Musheireb Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Fayq Al Shahania, in the colours of HE Sheikha Iman bint Mohamed bin Khalifa al-Thani, extended his productive 2023/24 campaign with a second win in a row at the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club on Thursday. Saddled by trainer Rudy Nerbonne, the five-year-old landed the Musheireb Cup, a 1500m Class 2 Purebred Arabian Handicap (85-105), comfortably by one and a half lengths to complete a double on the card for jockey Soufiane Saadi.

Fayq Al Shahania had won the Aziz Purebred Arabian Handicap Cup during the HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy, 35th Al Rayyan Meeting of the season, on March 14. Saadi earlier in the day, rode Wathnan Racing's Arman to victory in the Local Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate for four-year-old+ contest. The Alban de Mieulle-trained grey colt finished three and half length ahead of Hassan bin Ali Hassan al-Matwi's Burkan Zakhir to emerge winner.

Abdulaziz Jassim al-Boenain, Al Uqda Complex Manager, crowned the winners.

In the penultimate race of the day, Injaaz Stud-owned and Zuhair Mohsen-trained Kerindia won the Thoroughbred Fillies & Mares Plate contest for the three-year-old+. Jockey Faleh Bughanaim rode the four-year-old bay filly to finish ahead of Yousuf Mubarak YA al-Kuwari's Miracle Nation to win the 1400m race.

Zuhair Mohsen-trained Classic Order, in the colours of Hamad bin Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Attiya, won the Thoroughbred Handicap (75-95) for four-year-old+. Wathnan Racing's Just Bring It finished second.

Al Bida Racing's Taymoor Al Shahania won the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate for three-year-olds. The Mohamed Khaled Elahmed–trained bay colt comprehensively defeated Umm Al Shukhut Farm's Deauville.

