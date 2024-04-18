Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (trading week ending: 18th April 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,767.4 7.0% 13.7% RSISX USD Index 1,737.8 7.0% 13.7%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 10,405.5 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 7.9 # of Traded Companies 70 Traded Shares (mn)/d 7,340 # of Companies (Up) 24 Total Trades (#/d) 4,146 # of Companies (Down) 24 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,362 # of Companies (Not changed) 22 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,669 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 2

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Mansour Hotel HMAN 45.000 20.0% 12.9% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 2.980 16.9% 78.4% Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 1.110 16.8% 60.9% National Islamic Bank BNAI 0.570 14.0% 14.0% Al-Mosul for Funfairs SMOF 9.000 12.5% 4.7% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 0.560 -25.3% -78.5% Union Bank BUOI 0.250 -13.8% -13.8% National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B. IMIB 1.900 -13.6% -19.1% Ashour Hotel (NRM) HASH 17.600 -12.0% 47.9% Iraqi Agricultural Products AIRP 19.500 -11.4% -7.1% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM) BMUI 3,532.9 2,676.5 34.0% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 2,618.2 1,983.5 25.2% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 981.4 743.5 9.4% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 705.3 534.3 6.8% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 703.0 532.6 6.8%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 2,586 8,145.2 6,170.6 78.3% Industry 701 980.2 742.6 9.4% Telecom 363 705.5 534.5 6.8% Agriculture 174 197.7 149.7 1.9% Hotels&Tourism 94 177.2 134.3 1.7% Services 214 163.1 123.6 1.6% Insurance 12 36.4 27.6 0.4% Investment 2 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 4,146 10,405.5 7,882.9 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



A cross transaction occurred on 3.5 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) on Apr. 17, valued at IQD3.5 bn and corresponding to 1.4% of BMUI's capital.

A delegation from Iraq, led by Minister of Planning Mohammed Tameem, met with a delegation from the US government, headed by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, in the High-Level Coordination Committee. According to a statement issued after the meeting, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), will provide a $50 mn loan to the National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) in support of private sector development in Iraq. (Iraq Business News)

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) called on all individuals, banks, and companies who purchased Binaa bonds (first issue) in the denomination of IQD1.0 mn, and Emaar bonds (first issue) in the denominations of IQD500,000 and IQD1.0 mn, to review the bank branches from which the bonds were purchased, to receive the semi-annual interest amounts due on the purchase. (NINA)

Following approval from the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), the KRG has announced that the Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) will join its 'MyAccount' financial inclusion initiative. (Iraq Business News)

The CBI has said it will issue a new series of bonds on behalf of the Ministry of Finance. The "Injaz/Enjaz" ["achievement"] bonds will be offered in two denominations. The first denomination is for IQD500,000 with an annual interest of 6.5% for two years (paid semi-annually), and the second denomination is for IQD1.0 mn with an annual interest of 8.5% for four years (paid semi-annually). They will be available to the public from Apr. 15 to May 15, 2024.

The head of the Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC), Faisal Al-Haimus, revealed on Wednesday that Iraq is in the process of launching the electronic signature, which is one of the requirements for new investment portfolios to enter the market. (Shafaq News)

The ISC has approved the request of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) to have a three-month extension period to add the new shares from the capital increase through a 20% rights issue to IQD300.0 bn starting from Mar. 30, 2024. The ISC approved the request of Ashour Hotel (HASH), Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP), AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV), and Al-Mansour Hotels (HMAN) for an additional extension period of 1 year to submit their 2023 annual financial statements.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Original shares of National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) resumed trading on Apr. 14 after holding its AGM on Apr. 8 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through 33.3% bonus issue, decided to distribute IQD0.2 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 5.6% dividend yield, and the opening of 7 branches during 2024.

Ready Made Clothes (IRMC) resumed trading on Apr. 14 after holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Mar. 28 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, electing four original and three alternative board members, and decided to distribute IQD0.0325 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 0.8% dividend yield. Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) resumed trading on Apr. 14 after holding its AGM on Apr. 3 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.02 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 0.3% dividend yield.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Arabia Islamic Bank (BAAI) starting Apr. 16 due to the AGM that will be held on Apr. 19 to discuss and approve cancelling the decision taken in the previous AGM (Oct. 6, 2023) related to increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% rights issue. ISX suspended trading of National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) starting Apr. 16 due to the AGM that will be held on Apr. 21 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.