MCT Launches Complete Best Execution, Now Including Fully Integrated Retain Vs. Release MSR Decisioning

Image caption: MCT – Complete Best Execution.

With this groundbreaking development, MCT's Enhanced Best Execution (EBX) solution emerges as a real-time bridge between MCTlive! (live whole loan/SRP execution) and MSRlive! (loan level MSR valuation), revolutionizing the landscape of best execution strategies in the mortgage industry. With this technology, MCT clients have accurate insight into how loans are trading and what investors are paying along with the intrinsic servicing value to enhance the retained vs. released decisioning process. What was once a manual and time-consuming exercise is now completely automated with EBX, making all of the essential execution data elements accessible with the click of a button.

“MCT is the only company in the pipeline hedge and MSR space to effectively put all the essential execution pieces together successfully in a single platform,” says Bill Shirreffs, Senior Director, Head of MSR Services and Sales Operations at MCT.“By leveraging 'live' best ex trade information from MCTlive!, in addition to loan level servicing valuation information from MSRlive!, clients gain on-demand access to detailed guidance relative to which loans to retain vs. release based on key economic factors,” Shirreffs explains.

MCT will also be holding a webinar introducing this new technology which will explain the new enhancements further. In this webinar, MCT's MSR team will review the current state of the MSR market and discuss more comprehensive retain vs. release strategies, in addition to our recently introduced fully integrated Enhanced Best Execution (EBX) solution.

About MCT:

For over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT's stewardship. MCT's technology and know-how continue to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, hedged, traded, and valued – offering clients the tools to perform under any market condition.

