You're Invited To The ESG Leadership Awards Dinner

(MENAFN- 3BL) April 18, 2024 /3BL/ - It's time to celebrate organizations that have moved beyond their public sustainability commitments by integrating sustainability into their business-making a positive impact on the company, stakeholders, society at large, and the environment. Join us as we honor Corning Incorporated, J.M. Huber Corporation, and Michelin North America during the ESG Leadership Awards dinner on May 16 in New York .
By shining a light on exemplary companies, The Conference Board inspires the broader business community to follow in their footsteps. The dinner will provide support to The Conference Board's programming and publications specifically focused on a key challenge facing corporations today: defining and determining the ROI of Sustainability ESG.
Accepting the award on behalf of their organizations:
Thomas French
Board of Directors
Corning Incorporated
Gretchen McClain
President & CEO
J.M. Huber
Alexis Garcin
President & CEO
Michelin North America, Inc.
