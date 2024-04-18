Fund manager cautions US ready for additional dot-com-style crash

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Business Insider, Bill Smead, Chief Investment Officer at Smead Capital Management, has sounded the alarm about the trajectory of the United States stock market, forecasting a looming crash that could usher in a prolonged period of lackluster returns lasting between 10 to 15 years. Smead, renowned for his bearish outlook on Wall Street, contends that the current market conditions exhibit signs of a speculative bubble, potentially leading to what he describes as a 'dead ball' era for investors.



Despite the recent surge in the S&P 500 index, including record highs reached in March following a notable 24 percent increase in 2023 and an additional 8 percent rise so far in the current year, Smead remains skeptical about the sustainability of the market's bullish trend. He argues that the ongoing enthusiasm for overvalued stocks must dissipate before the market can stabilize, cautioning investors against premature optimism.



Drawing parallels to historical bear markets such as the dot-com bubble and the Great Financial Crisis, Smead warns of the potential for significant losses akin to those observed in previous downturns. He anticipates that the upcoming bear market could manifest in two distinct phases over a decade-long period, erasing any potential gains for investors in the S&P 500 index.



Furthermore, Smead underscores the potential exacerbation of market volatility and downturns by persistently high inflation levels. Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index (CPI) report indicates a trend of inflation surpassing expectations, with prices rising by 3.8 percent year-over-year in March. This inflationary pressure adds another layer of uncertainty and risk to the market outlook, according to Smead.



In light of these concerns, Smead advises caution and patience for investors, suggesting that a defensive approach may be warranted until market conditions stabilize and valuations align with more reasonable levels. His warnings serve as a reminder of the cyclical nature of financial markets and the importance of diligent risk management strategies in navigating periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty.

