Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Seeks Further Probe In Sexual Harassment Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday moved an application seeking further investigation in the sexual harassment case.

The BJP MP reached the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi for the case hearing today morning. The court reserved an order on the application of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for April 26 Bhushan, in the application, said he was not in India on September 7, 2022 when the alleged molestation of female wrestler took place at WFI office. According to media reports, the BJP MP has also presented the copy of passport with the immigration of stamp.

Several Indian women wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had accused Brij Bhushan Singh of sexual assault on them. Delhi Police had registered a case against the former WFI chief.

The Delhi Police on June 15 last year filed a chargesheet against Bhushan under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, the accused was granted bail on July 20, 2023. The Delhi court had also suspended WFI additional secretary Vinod Tomar on the same day.

