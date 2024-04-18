Asian Sports Star League Grand Award Function Lights Up Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Marwah Studios Film City in Noida witnessed a spectacular culmination as the Asian Sports Star League Grand Award Function marked the grand finale of the three-day extravaganza. Organized by the prestigious AAFT educational group, the event showcased the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among students from various disciplines.



Students from AAFT School of Cinema, AAFT School of Journalism and Mass Communication, AAFT School of Still Photography, AAFT School of Animation, AAFT School of Advertising PR and Events, AAFT School of Performing Arts, AAFT School of Data Science, AAFT School of Digital Media, AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, AAFT School of Fashion and Design, and AAFT School of Interior Designing enthusiastically participated in the annual sports league, adding a dynamic dimension to their academic pursuits.



A plethora of awards spanning multiple sports disciplines such as Cricket, Football, Badminton, Table Tennis, Carom board, Relay Race, and other races were presented to deserving students, recognizing their talent, dedication, and sportsmanship.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, graced the occasion with his presence and encouraged the students with his inspiring words. He emphasized the importance of sports in fostering physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, while also instilling values of resilience and perseverance.



Dr. Marwah's message resonated deeply with the audience as he emphasized the significance of embracing challenges and setbacks with courage and determination. He reiterated that every setback is an opportunity for growth and improvement, urging the students to approach both victories and defeats with grace and humility.



The Asian Sports Star League Grand Award Function not only celebrated sporting excellence but also served as a platform for fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among students across diverse disciplines.



