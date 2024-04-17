Cabinet Of Ministers Discus New Measures On Electric Vehicle Promotion In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the Cabinet of Ministersof Azerbaijan convened to discuss the implementation of measuresoutlined in the President's Order dated March 7, 2024, titled "Onthe promotion of electric vehicles”.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister provided insights intothe measures outlined in the Order, progress in theirimplementation, and forthcoming tasks.

Reports were presented by Azerbaijan's Minister of DigitalDevelopment and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Deputy Energy MinisterSamir Valiyev.

Discussions centered on expanding the use of electric vehicles,enhancing infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations,ensuring sustainable electricity supply, and refining regulatoryframeworks to engage businesses in these endeavors.

In conclusion, instructions were provided to the relevantauthorities based on the proposals for upcoming tasks discussedduring the meeting.