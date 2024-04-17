Shah Rukh Khan’S Doppelganger Spotted At Airport; Nertizen Calls Him ‘SRK From Meesho’ (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a photo on her Instagram story of a girl who was being referred to as her doppelgänger on social media. Pragati Nagpal, a social media influencer, attended the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 12. Many began comparing her to Shraddha Kapoor after her appearance at the event.



Shraddha replied amusingly by posting the girl's video on her story. Following the excitement surrounding Shraddha's resemblance, there is now extensive speculation about someone resembling Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan is regarded as one of India's top film stars, and he is frequently crowded during public appearances. Celebrities are frequently photographed at airports. Fans recently thought they were having a fanboy/fangirl moment when they spotted Shah Rukh Khan at the airport dressed as Pathaan. People began taking photos with him, only to discover that he was actually a lookalike of Khan. The remarkable likeness astounded everybody. The video was provided by Viral Bhayani.

Shah Rukh's doppelganger was dressed in Pathaan attire, with the same hairdo and goggles as Shahrukh. The individual wore a black T-shirt, a leather jacket and olive-colored trousers. Even after people understood he wasn't the real Shah Rukh Khan, they kept taking photographs and shaking his hand. The comments on the videos were also amusing, with one person noting he had SRK's looks but lacked his swag. Another user stated that this is what one receives when they order Shah Rukh Khan from the shopping website Meesho.

Many admirers have styled their appearance after Shah Rukh Khan, the most well-known of which being Ibrahim Qadri, who is sometimes mistaken for the star himself. He is also frequently seen emulating Shah Rukh's distinctive gesture, with arms wide extended, in public to excite others around him.