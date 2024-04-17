ANNEBEE ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS SHARANYA IV “WHERE SPOTS SPARKLE AND CONFIDENCE SHINES”: FELICITATES WOMEN ACHIEVERS

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 16th April 2024: A spectacular celebration of resilience, beauty and empowerment was held in Kolkata attended by celebrities, social workers and other dignitaries. The event witnesses an unforgettable experience, featuring inspiring performances, powerful stories at Sharanya Season IV “where spots sparkle and confidence shines” presented by Annebee Entertainment.

The event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest, Mr Riazul Islam, Counsellor, Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, Calcutta, India and Trina Saha, a renowned Indian television actress along with VIP Guest, Suresh Shethiya, Indroneel Mukherjee, Debraj Chakraborty, Imran Zali, Payal Mukherjee and Vishunu Surekha whose inspiring presence added to the richness of the occasion.

Sharanya led by the dedicated curators, Anita Dutta, Founder & CEO, Soumi Dutta, Creative Director, Swagata Paul, Skill Development Director and Ankita Pramanik, Digital Marketing Head which seeks to ensure that every women live their life freely with a sense of Self Worth, Respect and Dignity, getting equal opportunity for education and employment and have equal rights and social status.

Sharanya stands as a beacon of hope and empowerment, dedicated to ensuring that every woman lives her life with a sense of self-worth, respect and dignity. The fourth Season of this transformative event aims to shine a spotlight on individuals highlighting their unique journeys and contributions to society.

Sharanya Season IV features a captivating lineup of activities, including:

Vitiligos Unite: Witness individuals with vitiligo take center stage, walking the ramp alongside top models. This powerful showcase emphasizes that true beauty emanates from inner confidence, transcending societal norms and embracing individuality.

Dance Drama: Experience the poignant tale of a cancer survivor brought to life through captivating dance and drama. Witness the journey of resilience, hope and triumph over adversity as we celebrate the strength and courage of those who have battled cancer.

Champions of Empowerment: Celebrate the extraordinary achievements of male and female trailblazers who have made significant contributions to women empowerment and societal progress. Through their dedication and leadership, they have paved the way for a more inclusive and equitable world.

Sharanya - IV is more than just an event; it is a movement towards a more inclusive and equitable society. Together, we celebrate the beauty of scars and inspire to embrace our own unique journeys. This empowering movement aims to raise awareness and ensure that all sections of society are treated equally.





