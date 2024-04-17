Yogesh Tripathi Explores Gwalior Fort: 'Spellbound By Grandeur, Ambience'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Ahead of 'World Heritage Day', actor Yogesh Tripathi shared about his latest escapade to majestic Gwalior Fort, saying how he was spellbound by the fort's grandeur and intricate design.

'World Heritage Day', the International Day for Monuments and Sites, is observed on April 18 annually to promote culture and heritage. The day focuses on increasing awareness of the importance of cultural heritage diversity and preserving it for future generations.

Yogesh, who plays Daroga Happu Singh in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' shared: "India's allure is enriched by its wealth of historical landmarks. With a passion for history, I seize every opportunity to embark on journeys that unravel the tapestry of the past, transforming these sites into bastions of cultural heritage."

"Among the many forts and palaces I've explored, my latest escapade led me to the majestic Gwalior Fort, renowned for its storied past, particularly the 'Man Mandir' and Gujari Mahal palaces. Constructed by the Tomar Rajput ruler Man Singh Tomar, Gwalior Fort is a testament to India's ancient history and architectural prowess, earning its place as a distinguished UNESCO World Heritage site," said Yogesh.

He further shared that the fort's towering walls command attention, offering panoramic vistas of the bustling city below.

"Within its formidable embrace lie treasures of architectural ingenuity, from opulent palaces to ornate temples and reservoirs, each echoing the cultural richness of its era. My inaugural visit left me spellbound by the fort's grandeur and intricate design, reluctant to depart from its captivating ambience," he said.

Added Yogesh: "Moreover, the fort is an ideal locale for strolls with friends, immortalising moments through picturesque snapshots and forging cherished memories."

