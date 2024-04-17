Over 36,000 Contracts Signed In Employment Program Tashgheel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 17 (Petra) - The National Employment Program (Tashgheel) has facilitated the conclusion of 36,394 employment contracts, with 2,381 private sector establishments registered in the program, said Muhammad Zyoud, Media Spokesman for the Ministry of Labor.In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Zyoud highlighted that 2,513 of Tashgheel's registrants, including 1,235 females, are beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund.He emphasized the program's alignment with the government's directive to empower Jordanian youth aged between 18-40 years, hailing from diverse educational backgrounds and regions across the Kingdom. The overarching goal is to catalyze job creation in the private sector, thereby curbing unemployment across various sectors and governorates.Zyoud elucidated that participating employers are mandated to enter into a 12-month contract with selected candidates. Under the program, the Ministry subsidizes the worker's wage by JD130 for a duration of 6 months, in addition to covering social security contributions amounting to JD10. Moreover, an additional JD10 is allocated as a transportation allowance for the worker.