Deputy FM Chairs Meeting Of Diplomatic, Consular Corps

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- The Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the council of the diplomatic and consular corps. The meeting was held at the ministry headquarters, with the participation of the assistants foreign minister and members of the council. They addressed issues set in the session agenda. (end) nma

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.