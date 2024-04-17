State Minister Escapes Unhurt After Vehicle Catches Fire

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) State Minister Chamara Sampath Dasanayake escaped unhurt after his vehicle caught fire in Bandarawela.
The State Minister had been travelling to Ella, Tuesday, when the vehicle suddenly caught fire.
The Sri Lankan State Minister and his driver managed to escape unhurt.
Area residents and the fire brigade together with the Police extinguished the flames. (Colombo Gazette)
