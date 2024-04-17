How 2023 UPSC Topper Aditya Srivastava Transitioned From High-Paying Goldman Sachs Job In Bengaluru To All-India Rank 1

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Aditya Srivastava, who hails from the city of Nawabs- Lucknow, emerged as the all-India topper

in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services mains examination 2023. From the corporate corridors of Goldman Sachs, to the forefront of India's civil service, Aditya Srivastava's journey has been a

remarkable one UPSC top rank holder is a graduate of IIT Kanpur, and holds a degree in electrical engineering.

Also read: Government Job Alert: From UPSC to Income Tax. A list of jobs to apply forIn 2019, Srivastava began his professional journey by pursuing a career with Goldman Sachs, one of the world's leading investment banks. The post was based in Bengaluru. Driven by a desire to serve the nation through the civil services, Srivastava devoted himself entirely to preparing for the UPSC exams by quitting the high-paying investment banking job and returning to his hometown after 15 months with Goldman Sachs read: UPSC CSE Result 2023 Declared: PM Modi's message for failed candidates: 'Setbacks can be tough, but remember...'Srivastava did not rely on traditional preparatory methods but banked heavily on previous years' questions. He also took up mock tests and interviews. Srivastava stressed the overwhelming importance of strategic preparation,

which essentially means making a distinction between smart work from hard work, Moneycontrol reported read: UPSC CSE Result 2023 Declared: Aditya Srivastava, Animesh Pradhan and Ananya Reddy clinch top three spotsDespite setbacks, including failure during the preliminary stage in 2021, Srivastava put on repeated efforts to fulfil his dream. The failure taught him valuable lessons, as per the report. His perseverance bore fruit in 2022 when he managed to secure 236th rank in his second attempt. He applied again in 2023 and clinched the top rank Pradhan is the second rank holder and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the third rank UPSC exam qualifiers will occupy crucial positions in various government services including the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services Group A and Group B.



MENAFN17042024007365015876ID1108103675