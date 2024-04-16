83 Schools Completed In Bardarash

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Mahdi Khalil Amin, Director of Education in Bardarash [Dohuk], announced that the region has seen the construction of 13 new schools and renovations to 70 others over the past four years, totalling an investment of IQD 10.5 billion [$8 million]. These projects included not only building new schools but also adding classrooms to existing facilities.

Teachers in Bardarash have expressed their joy over the completion of these new schools, thanking the Kurdistan Regional Government for its support.

The opening of these facilities has been warmly received by both teachers and students, who are appreciative of the improved conditions.

(Source: KRG)