8 Killed, Others Injured In Israeli Bombing On Al-Tuffah Neighborhood, Central Gaza

Gaza: At least eight civilians today were killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted vehicles in the Al Tuffah neighborhood in central Gaza City.

Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) said that occupation warplanes bombed a gathering of displaced people near Nuseirat, while the occupation forces blew up a number of residential homes north of the camp.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, the occupation forces continued to force all families in Beit Hanoun to flee and a number of youths were captured.

Earlier today, three civilians were killed and dozens were wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since Oct. 7, killing at least 33,843 Palestinians and injuring over 76,575 others, most of them are women and children.

