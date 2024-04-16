Fishing Boat, Stranded Off Karnataka, Towed To Safety By Coast Guard

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Tuesday that it has successfully rescued an Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Rosary, which had encountered engine failure approximately 215 nautical miles from Karwar, Karnataka.

ICG Ship Savitribai Phule swiftly responded to a distress call from IFB Rosary on April 13 and soon established communication with the boat amidst adverse sea conditions.

“Upon its arrival, the boarding team of the ICG ship made efforts to fix the seized engine, before the boat was rendered immobile,” the Indian Coast Guard said in a statement.

“The fishing boat was then towed towards Karwar with the help of the Coast Guard District Headquarters of Karnataka in collaboration with the Fisheries Department,” it added.

It was handed over to IFB Shree Laxmi Narayan, which safely escorted it to Karwar port.