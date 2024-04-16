Caspian Basin Studies Bring Together Representatives From 18 Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

On April 15, the opening ceremony of the Caspian Basin Studiesprogram organised by the Specialisation Programs of the Instituteof Development and Diplomacy (IDD) operating under ADA Universitywas held, Azernews reports.

The program activity brought together foreign diplomats from 18countries related to the Caspian region, representatives ofacademic institutions, and think tanks. Croatia, Hungary, Moldova,Egypt, Nepal, Jordan, Kuwait, Turkey, Brazil, and other countriesare among the represented countries.

At the opening ceremony, the vice-rector of ADA University andthe director of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, FarizIsmayilzade, as well as his advisor and deputy director of IDD,Aygun Hajiyeva, welcomed the participants.

Vice-rector Fariz Ismayilzade noted that the Caspian BasinStudies program plays the role of a humanitarian bridge betweendifferent continents. Diplomats get to know not only Azerbaijan,but the wider Caspian region. The speaker added that theparticipation of the ambassadors of Hungary, Moldova, Tajikistan,Jordan, Pakistan, and Brazil assigned to Azerbaijan at the openingis an indication of confidence in the Program.

Deputy Director Aygun Hajiyeva spoke about the history of ADAUniversity, the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, as well asthe program that was inaugurated today.

She said that the methodology of the Caspian Basin Studiesprogram balances the academic and practical approaches and promptsthe participants to work in groups and conduct research on theCaspian littoral countries. In this way, the program ensures theestablishment of professional relations between representatives ofdifferent continents, and deepens their knowledge about the historyand culture, ethnic and demographic structure of the region.

It should be noted that the participants will listen to thelectures of the professors and teachers of ADA University, expertsrepresenting IDD, as well as high-ranking representatives ofvarious state institutions and think tanks. Those lectures willcover many current topics, such as the geopolitical, cultural, andeconomic structure of the region, as well as the developmentstrategy for renewable energy.

Within the framework of the program, the participants will visitthe Garabagh region and observe the restoration and constructionworks there.