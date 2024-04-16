Moroccan-Belgian High Joint Partnership Commission begins 3rd session in Rabat

(MENAFN) The third session of the Moroccan-Belgian High Joint Partnership Commission commenced in Rabat on Monday, with both parties expressing their commitment to bolstering their partnership, an official news agency reported that.



During his address at the commencement of the meeting, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who was visiting, characterized Morocco as a significant strategic ally, emphasizing that both nations "are linked by long-standing, strong and diverse relations."



The Belgian prime minister affirmed that the meeting underscores "the common will to raise the relationship between the two countries to its full potential." He further expressed Belgium's dedication to fostering partnership between Morocco and the European Union across various domains.



In his remarks, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch lauded the collaborative efforts between the two nations across various sectors, including transportation, renewable energies, and agribusiness. He expressed gratitude for Belgium's backing of Morocco's initiative aimed at bolstering regional integration among Sahel countries. Akhannouch emphasized the significance of such cooperation in advancing mutual interests and fostering socio-economic development.



Furthermore, the report highlighted the signing of a cooperation roadmap and two memorandums of understanding during the meeting.



These agreements, focusing on areas such as green energy and the modernization of judicial administration, underscore the commitment of both countries to deepen their partnership and explore new avenues for collaboration. Such initiatives aim to enhance bilateral relations and address shared challenges while harnessing opportunities for sustainable growth and prosperity.

