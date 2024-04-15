Iran's Attack On Israel: Cautious Or Bold?

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iran's missile strike against Israel has sparked widespread concerns about escalating tensions in the region, with fears mounting that these concerns could materialize into reality if Tel Aviv retaliates.

Experts argue that Iran's plan for attacking Israel, given the current regional circumstances, was bold, yet the level of destruction from this attack suggests that Iran acted“cautiously.”

As a result of Iran's strike, several Israeli military installations in certain parts of the country were damaged, with no reported casualties. However, it appears that Iran's ultimate goal was to create a media narrative around this attack.

Wali Forouzan, an international relations expert, believes that Iran's attack on Israel, considering all aspects of the plan, has struck Israel in a way that not only targets strategic military objectives desired by the Islamic Republic of Iran but also communicates a significant message to the world and especially to its adversaries that, if necessary, it will not refrain from similar attacks.

According to Mr. Forouzan, the Islamic Republic of Iran orchestrated the dimensions of this attack in a manner that avoids escalating tensions further in the region.

He argues that Iran, through intelligence channels, shared details of the attack with countries that might suffer repercussions in Israel as a result, aiming to minimize collateral damage and avoid widening the conflict.

