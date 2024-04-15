UAE: Distance Learning Announced For Some Schools In RAK

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 2:49 PM

Due to the unstable weather conditions in the UAE, the local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah has decided to move classes to distance learning for government institutions in the emirate.

The precautionary measures for Tuesday (April 16) and Wednesday (April 17) aim to prioritise the safety of students and administrative and teaching staff.

Some Dubai schools are proactively preparing for the possibility of transitioning to online classes and have instructed teachers to be ready with study materials in case they need to move to distance learning.

A private school in Dubai has communicated with parents, via a circular seen by Khaleej Times, indicating that a final decision regarding the school's operational status - whether it will remain open or move to online classes - will be made around 6.30am tomorrow (Tuesday). Parents will be informed sooner if there is a directive or guidance from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Unstable weather conditions

The UAE is bracing for stormy weather conditions expected to intensify from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and stay vigilant as instability looms.

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an advisory highlighting significant fluctuations in weather conditions across the country. Heavy rains, intensified by lightning and thunder, poses a risk of flooding in various regions. Additionally, strong winds are forecasted, likely to reduce horizontal visibility.

Starting Monday afternoon, convective cloud to form over coastal and inland regions, leading to rainfall, occasional lightning, and thunder.

From Monday evening until Tuesday afternoon, unstable weather conditions will develop in Western areas, gradually moving towards Abu Dhabi, Northern, and Eastern regions. Residents can expect an increase in convective clouds, resulting in rainfall of varying intensities, accompanied by lightning, thunder, and a chance of hail in some areas.

Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, another wave of unsettled weather will sweep from Western areas, affecting scattered regions across the country. Anticipate increased convective cloud activity, leading to rainfall of different intensities, along with lightning, thunder, and a potential for hail in localised areas.

