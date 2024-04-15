Volume Of Remittance From Azerbaijan To Italy Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In 2023, the volume of remittances transferred from Azerbaijanto Italy increased, Azernews reports, citing theCentral Bank of Azerbaijan.
According to information, $3M was transferred to Italy byindividualswhich is 2.3 times more than same period of the previousyear.
The total volume of transfers to Italy increased to $7.3M. In2022, this indicator was $3.9M.
It should be noted that Turkiye ranks at the first place whichthe most money was transferred from Azerbaijan last year (with a26.6% share).
In 2023, the volume of remittances of individuals transferredfrom Azerbaijan to Israel decreased slightly.
According to information, $274 thousand or 10.7% less money wastransferred to Israel last year than in 2022.
With this, the total volume of transfers to Israel decreased to$2M 290 thousand. In 2022, this indicator was $2M 564 thousand.
