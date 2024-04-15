(MENAFN) FBI Director Christopher Wray has cautioned that terrorist parties possibly plotting a “coordinated attack” on the United States, just like the Crocus City Hall massacre close to Moscow the previous month. Talking at a budget hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Wray informed legislators that Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel enthused “a rogue’s gallery of foreign terrorist organizations” to call for assaults on the United States as well as its associates.



Adding to this possible threat, Wray also noted that “the potential for a coordinated attack here in the homeland, akin to the ISIS-K attack we saw at the Russian concert hall a couple weeks ago” is ‘increasingly concerning.”



The Crocus City Hall massacre included four gunmen who rushed in the venue before a concert late last month. They made their way to the key auditorium, shooting extensively, also set the construction on fire. More than 140 humans were murdered. The suspects, all Tajik citizens, were detained on the night of the assault close to the Ukrainian border crossing. They later informed inquisitors that they took orders from a trainer who had organized an escape way to Ukraine also assured them money once they get to Kiev.



Wray as well as other United States representatives have blamed the occurrence exclusively on ISIS-K, the Afghanistan-located offshoot of the global terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). While ISIS-K has confessed accountability, the Russian Investigative Committee says to have detected proof that the suspects plotted with members of the Ukrainian security services also have gotten “significant sums of money” from Ukraine before the assault.

