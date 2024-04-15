Mansour Bin Mohammed Congratulates Hamdan Bin Mohammed On The Qatar-UAE Super Shield Crown

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) *This title confirms the cohesion between the two brotherly nations and this honour is a new achievement for the youth of Shabab Al Ahli

DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, and President of Shabab Al Ahli Club, on the occasion of the senior football team's victory in the inaugural edition of the Qatar-UAE Super Sheild.

Shabab Al Ahli rode on a third minute stoppage time winner from Igor Jesus to fight back and win 2-1 against Qatar's Al Duhail at a packed Rashid Stadium in Dubai, late on Saturday.

Al Duhail had initially taken the lead through a fantastic strike from Philippe Coutinho in the 36th minute. But Luka Milivojevic equalized for the home team in the 55th minute, setting the stage for Jesus' late heroics.

“The directives and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum enhance the status of Emirati sports in general and the Shabab Al Ahli Club, in particular. We are here to support the achievements of this great club, that has been the champion of the ADNOC Professional League title and the UAE Super Champion in the past. This new title will have an even bigger significance as this is the first edition of this brand-new tournament,” H.H. Sheikh Mansour said.

“The organisation of the Qatar-UAE Super Shield is a confirmation of the extent of cohesion between the two brotherly peoples of the UAE and Qatar, along with the keenness of football officials of the two countries to meet and engage in fraternal competitions that raise the level of sports between the two nations while enhancing their position on the regional and continental levels,” he added.

“The tournament reflects the extent of the development witnessed by sports in the two countries and the distinctive position it occupies in the interests of officials and audiences in the two brotherly countries,” H.H. further stressed.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum confirmed that the new achievement achieved by the Shabab Al Ahli team confirms the development witnessed by UAE sports in general and Shabab Al Ahli Club in particular.

“The Shabab Al Ahli Club has won many titles, both in individual and team sports over the past few years. This just proves the pedigree of the talent that shines through at this great club. The various age level football teams have been constant champions in their age categories during the past so many seasons. The senior team has laid its hands on the ADNOC Football League Championship, while the age group teams have dominated as well,” H.H. Sheikh Mansour pointed out.

“The senior team is also performing well during the current season that they started off by clinching the UAE Super Cup. Now they have won this inaugural competition and that will be an ideal platform for this team to compete for the league crown one more time. They are also in the running for yet another title in the season-ending UAE President's Cup,” he added.

“I am convinced that the development of sports will further scale new heights thanks to the support, care and sound guidance the sector receives from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and President of the Club, along with the efforts of the Club's President as well as the hard work of the Chairman and the Board of Directors and the overwhelming support of huge army of fans,” H.H. Sheikh Mansour added.