               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To President-Elect Of Slovakia


4/14/2024 7:17:04 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Peter Pellegrini on the occasion of his election as President of the Republic of Slovakia.

MENAFN14042024000063011010ID1108093198

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search