Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws From ATP Barcelona Open: Organisers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Barcelona: Carlos Alcaraz's hopes of a third successive Barcelona Open title have been dashed as he withdrew from the tournament on Sunday due to a right arm injury, organisers announced.

It is the same injury that forced Alcaraz to pull out of this week's Monte Carlo Masters and comes just weeks away from the French Open.

"Despite having tried until the last moment, he will not be in the Barcelona Open," read an organisers' statement.