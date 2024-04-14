Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws From ATP Barcelona Open: Organisers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Barcelona: Carlos Alcaraz's hopes of a third successive Barcelona Open title have been dashed as he withdrew from the tournament on Sunday due to a right arm injury, organisers announced.
It is the same injury that forced Alcaraz to pull out of this week's Monte Carlo Masters and comes just weeks away from the French Open.
"Despite having tried until the last moment, he will not be in the Barcelona Open," read an organisers' statement.
MENAFN14042024000063011010ID1108092333
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.