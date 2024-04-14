BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' Guarantees Welfare Of All Sections Of Society: MP CM Mohan Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 14 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that the BJP's election manifesto guarantees the welfare of all sections of the society and includes all steps needed to be taken for the same.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government has fulfilled all its commitments to the people in the last 10 years and has come up with new ideas and innovations considering all sections of people and development of the country in Sankalp Patra," CM Yadav said.

The chief minister said that he would talk in detail about the party's 'Sankalp Patra' later as he was preparing for PM Modi's visit to the state.

PM Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Pipariya tehsil under Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency bordering with two other seats - Chhindwara and Betul on Sunday.

PM Modi, accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J. P. Nadda, unveiled the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during an event held at the party headquarters in Delhi on Sunday.

Sankalp Patra titled 'Modi's Guarantee' has been presented as PM Modi's commitment to prosperity, and welfare across various segments, including women, youth, the underprivileged and farmers.

The 'Sankalp Patra' release coincides with Babasaheb's birth anniversary.

The BJP manifesto reinforces the party's thrust on empowering four strong pillars of Viksit Bharat – youth power, women power, poor and farmers on its originated idea of 'GYAN' - dubbed Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Naari Shakti to counter the Congress led INDI Alliance's demand for the caste-based survey.

Voting in Chhindwara, the last bastion of Congress in Madhya Pradesh, will be held in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19, while in Betul and Hoshangabad, the election will be held in the third phase on May 7.