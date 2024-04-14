Plenty Of Stories Circulating About Possible Road Closures

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) We have been hearing reports, and I have seen some indigenous videos, that major roads in Panama will again be blocked by the indigenous starting as early as April 17.

I have heard a few different dates.

This is as a result of the indigenous not getting their promised money, doctors and nurses haven't been paid, nor have the roads been fixed to the schools.

So they are unhappy and when they are unhappy, they shut down roads.

It is always a good idea to fill up your gas tanks, get lots of propane, and stock up on food items.

The Government may come through and live up to their promises but the elections are May 5 and the Government of Panama does appear to be slowing to a crawl with any services.

I heard this story today.

The Government has yet to pay the student stipend for attending public school ($50 each student).

It was due at the start of the school year and has yet to be paid.

And they didn't pay for the final 3 months of last school year until right before March (beginning of new school year).

As we generally see in Panama, as a Government changes the guard, they either get run out of office in disgrace, or threatened with jail time, or both.

Let's hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.



