Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: 5 Inspirational Quotes By The Father Of Indian Constitution

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ambedkar Jayanti, commonly known as 'Bhim Jayanti' or 'Equality Day' is celebrated on April 14 every year. Since 2015, India has been observing a public holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti.

This day commemorates 134th birth anniversary of \"Father of Indian Constitution\" and hence, pays tribute to the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar read: Happy Puthandu 2024: Tamil New Year wishes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones todayDr Bhimrao Ambedkar, who was born on April 14, 1891 in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow' championed Dalit rights and is fondly called Babasaheb by his followers read: Happy Poila Baisakh 2024: Shubho Noboborsho! Get Best wishes, quotes, to shareHis birth anniversary serves as an occasion to pay tribute and honour his countless contributions in the making of present-day independent India. On this day, people pay their respects to the legend who was first Law Minister of Independent India and served as a jurist, economist and a social reformer Shaeb Ambedkar fought for the rights of women and labours and dedicated his life to the fight for equality and justice for untouchables.

Also read: From Eid al-Fitr, Baisakhi to Ram Navami; here's a list of festivals in AprilThe day is marked by numerous rituals involving offering of flowers, lighting of candles and organisation of cultural event such as processions and community gatherings are 5 inspiring quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar to mark Ambedkar Jayanti:-“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”-“Political tyranny is nothing compared to social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.”Also read: Happy Baisakhi 2024: Wishes, images, greetings, WhatsApp status and Facebook messages to share with your loved ones-“History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics. Vested interests have never been known to have willingly divested themselves unless there was sufficient force to compel them.”-“Constitution is not a mere lawyers' document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.”-“Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.”

MENAFN14042024007365015876ID1108091744