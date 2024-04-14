Razor/M&C Saatchi Wins Five African Sabres

(MENAFN- PRovoke) ABIDJAN, COTE D'IVOIRE-South African agency Razor / M&C Saatchi Group is the big winner in our 2024 African SABRE Awards and will take home five trophies at our annual awards ceremony in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire next month.



In addition to Razor there will be multiple trophies for BCW (including Blast BCW in Mauritius and Engage BCW in Kenya), South African agency Clockwork, and Ogilvy (three each), and Newmark Group and Tribeca Public Relations (two each). These firms and all of this year's winners will be presented with their trophies during African Public Relations Association's

annual conference

on May 16.



Five campaigns among this year's winners have been named as finalists, with the winner to be announced at the dinner. The five finalists are:



Changing the world's mind on African innovation- The Milken Institute and the Motsepe Family Foundation with Razor PR / M&C Saatchi Group

Drunk Drivers Stay For Free-Aware with Clockwork

Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon-Hilada Baci

MTN x SANEF Media Relief Fund & Upskilling-MTN South Africa with Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants The GranBoks- Castle Lager (AB inBev) with Retroviral, Shaun James Film

“Once again, these five campaigns-and all of our winners this year-showcase the incredible quality of work in Africa,” said Paul Holmes, founder of PRovoke Media and chair of the SABRE jury.“These are campaigns that are smartly planned, based on significant insights, creatively executed, and delivering exceptional results for the clients involved.“



The compete list of winners can be found here .