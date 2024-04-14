Qatar Expresses Deep Concern Over Developments In Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its deep concern about the recent developments in the region, and called on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and stop the situtation from escalating further.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement urged the international community to take urgent action to defuse tensions and reduce escalation in the region. It also renewed Qatar's commitment to support all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability at the regional levels.

