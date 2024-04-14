(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

Charsadda: Seven Afghan Students Drown in River Swat on Eid
By Rifaqatullah Razarwal - April 13, 2024

Tragedy struck on the second day of Eid in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as seven Afghan students lost their lives while bathing in the river. Local divers managed to rescue three children alive, but efforts are underway to save the remaining victims.

The incident occurred while some of the students were preparing for a picnic meal, while others were enjoying a swim in the Swat River. The students, aged between 14 and 16 years, hailed from various religious schools in Peshawar.

Ikramuddin, a friend of the deceased students, narrated the harrowing event, explaining that a group of around 30 students had gathered for a picnic by the Swat River. Tragedy struck suddenly as several students began to drown, leaving their helpless friends to witness the tragedy unfold before their eyes.

“We had pooled together five hundred rupees for a picnic celebration, unaware that our outing would end in such a devastating accident,” lamented Ikramuddin.

While three of the students were promptly sent home by residents, concerns remain for the safety of the remaining victims, as efforts continue to recover their bodies.

Muhammad Zubair, a local diver who rescued the survivors, emphasized the dangers of the river, noting its increasing depth and the presence of deep pits. Despite his efforts, Zubair could only save three students before the others succumbed to the water.

The district administration, along with rescue teams, is actively engaged in search operations. However, previous incidents have seen bodies being recovered downstream in Nowshera. Nevertheless, officials remain hopeful for a successful outcome.

In light of the recent tragedies, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah have declared an emergency in hospitals and imposed a ban on river bathing in affected districts.