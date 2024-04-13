Israel Reports Of Iran's Drones Approaching Its Territory

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu

Iran launched hundreds of drones directly from its territoryagainst Israel on Saturday night, in a radical change from itsusual use of proxies, the IDF has confirmed. Azernews reports,citing Jerusalem Post that drones and missiles were also reportedlylaunched from Yemen and other countries around the region.

Iran has confirmed as well that its Islamic Revolutionary GuardCorps (IRGC) has begun its missile and drone attack againstIsrael.

Israeli sources told ABC News that cruise missiles had beenlaunched from Iraq towards Israel.