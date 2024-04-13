YSR Congress Blames TDP For Attack On Jagan

(MENAFN- IANS) Vijayawada, April 14 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's ruling party YSR Congress on Saturday blamed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for an attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during Memantha Siddham rally in Vijayawada.

The YSR Congress chief sustained an injury on his left eyebrow after he was hit by a stone when he was standing atop a special campaign bus to greet people.

The party claimed the TDP was behind the attack as it was unable to bear the momentous response that CM Jagan was getting in their so-called bastion.

YSR Congress parliamentary party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy condemned the attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He posted on X that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu never believed in the politics of development.

"It has been proved once again that he is doing cowardly politics, believing only in violence and conspiracies," he posted.

Another YSR Congress leader and MLA Hafeez Khan alleged that TDP is behind this cowardly act because they could not bear to see the massive response that CM Jagan was receiving during his Memantha Siddham Yatra.

"We urge the police to nab the culprits. TDP should know that they cannot win the election by such attacks," he said.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief and Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila Reddy termed the incident as sad and unfortunate.

"We think it was an accident. If it was intentional, everyone should condemn it. There is no place for violence in a democracy. Every democrat must condemn violence. I am praying to God for Jagan's speedy recovery," she said.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has termed as drama the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the latter's 'Memantha Siddham Yatra' in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Party's national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, however, condemned the attack.

The former chief minister took to X to say that he strongly condemns the attack.

He requested the Election Commission to 'initiate an impartial and unbiased inquiry into the incident and punish the responsible officials'.

Meanwhile, TDP's Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchenaidu termed the incident 'Kodi Kathi drama 2.0 version'.

He alleged that the YSR Congress Party chief resorted to this drama due to lack of public response to his election campaign.

He asked if shutting down electricity supply before the chief minister's visit is not part of the plan.

The TDP leader claimed that there is no difference between the Kodi Kathi drama at Visakhapatnam Airport before the 2019 elections and 'gravel' attack in Vijayawada.

He said as part of the plan, within minutes after the attack YSR Congress leaders like Perni Nani and Ambati Rambabu alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was behind the attack.

Atchenaidu said that no matter how many dramas Jagan does, people have decided to send him home. He stated that people are no longer ready to believe his dramas.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in an attack at Visakhapatnam Airport on October 25, 2018.

Srinu, a worker at a food joint at the airport, had attacked Jagan Mohan Reddy, then leader of opposition, with a knife, injuring him on the shoulder. The accused had used Kodi Kathi (rooster knife) which is normally used in cockfights.

Elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled on May 13.