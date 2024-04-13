IMG World Of Adventures Achieves New Records In Visitors This Eid El Fitr

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



A rise in visitors of 29% from last year of the same period. The new Haunted Hotel is“Fully Booked” with the highest number of visitors in its history.

IMG Worlds of Adventure, the largest indoor theme park in Dubai, achieved another milestone on the 9th and 10th of April 2024, the first two days of Eid El Fitr with the number of visitors to the theme park and number of guests to it's newly resurrected Haunted Hotel in one day.



Number of guests that entered the IMG Worlds of Adventure yesterday increased heavily, with a sharp increase from last of the same period by 29%. It is also an increase from last year's first two days of Eid El Fitr by 16%. On the other hand, the renovated and revamped Haunted Hotel, proved a major attraction.



Board of Director and Owner, Mr. Illyas Galadari commented:“Our success in the first two days of Eid El Fitr is a testament of the success of Dubai on a global scale. Dubai is attracting tourists from everywhere in the world, and IMG Worlds of Adventure is one of the major attractions in it”.



Board of Director and Owner, Mr. Mustafa Galadari added from his side:“IMG Worlds of Adventure is an every-changing adventure. We are always developing and adding more to our zones and platforms. The new Haunted Hotel with it's new story and characters has attracted the biggest number of guests in one single day. This approach demonstrates a commitment to innovation and creativity in providing memorable experiences for guests. The number in the first two days of Eid confirmes the success of our strategy”.

One of the major attraction was IMG's Arabian Nights of Eid El Fitr celebrations. Families and kids are gathering at very corner of IMG's Arabic City for the famous folk stories and tales, brought to life by combining storytelling sessions with entertaining puppetry. Puppet shows of Aladdin, Ali Baba and the Flying Horse brought all ages to experience the beauty of the Arabian stories.