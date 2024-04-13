Epson Launches Latest Evolution In Heat-Free Line Inkjet Printing, Bringing Improved Performance And Sustainability Advantages To The A4 Print Market

(MENAFN- Mid-East) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates– Epson has continued its drive to bring Heat-Free Line Inkjet technology through its office print range, launching the AM-C400 and AM-C550 MFPs to deliver improved solutions to the A4 market. These new products offer all the energy saving and productivity advantages afforded by Epson's existing Line Inkjet printers but in a smaller, A4 format.

This launch expands Epson's existing A4 inkjet line-up and provides an ideal solution for users with higher print volumes. For the channel, they represent an easily maintained, profitable solution that supports sustainability agendas.

Boasting high print and scan speeds (up to 55ppm for print and 100ipm for scan), high paper capacities and high yield ink cartridges of up to 31,500 pages, both printers deliver enhanced productivity benefits; and with an improved colour touch-screen user interface, operation is quick and easy.

The 'C' shaped paper path used in their design means their footprint has been reduced, placing these printers among the smallest in class and making them ideal for environments that demand a highly reliable, productive device but where space is limited.

Husam Alzughayyar, Head of Sales – Business Imaging, Middle East, Turkey and Africa said:“Launching this range means we close a gap in our product line-up and can offer the advantages of Line Inkjet throughout our office print range. These A4 models expand our AM-C family and deliver comparable levels of impressive productivity to those seen on the AM-C A3 models, with a seamless user experience due to the shared user interface, but with a smaller footprint.”

Fast print speeds, reliability and a small product footprint are coupled with the reduced energy consumption and waste reductions expected from Epson Heat-Free inkjet, further supporting the sustainability agenda and offering a compelling alternative to traditional laser printers.

Developed using Epson's Open Platform, these MFPs are easily integrated into existing technology infrastructures and are compatible with all 3rd party software solutions.

About Epson:

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion.

About Epson Middle East:

Epson Middle East oversees Epson's operations in the Middle East markets, in close coordination with Epson Europe. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Epson Middle East works closely with a network of resellers and distributors across Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Qatar, Syria and Yemen, ensuring the availability of its wide, technologically-advanced product range to businesses and consumers in the region.